PALM COAST, Fla. -- A Palm Coast urgent-care doctor is being investigated after being accused of inappropriately touching patients.

Dr. Florence R. Fruehan has been placed under an emergency restriction order by the Florida Department of Health while the investigation is conducted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The order prevents him from treating or interacting with female patients without another licensed health care professional present.

According to the state's emergency restriction order, Fruehan on May 24 told a 54-year-old female patient that she was due for a mammogram, then groped her in an exam room.

He's a doctor at an urgent care on Pine Cone Drive in Palm Coast. State records say he also has privileges at memorial hospitals in Ormond Beach and Flagler.

The Sheriff's Office says Fruehan previously was investigated in 2006 after sexual battery allegations were raised against him, but he was never charged.

Investigators say that anyone who was a patient of Fruehan and thinks inappropriate contact was made should call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.