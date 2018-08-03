FLORIDA -- Brookstone, a chain of retail stores known for its specialty goods, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Store is closing remaining 101 mall stores.

Customers can still shop at the company's website

The seller of massage chairs, travel luggage and quirky gadgets announced Thursday that it’s closing its remaining 101 mall stores in the coming week.

Fourteen locations total across Florida will close, including Seminole Towne Center and The Florida Mall in Central Florida, and International Plaza and Tyrone Square Mall in the Tampa Bay Area.

Brookstone says the stores at all its airport locations, which includes Orlando International Airport, will remain open. Customers can also still shop at the company's website.

This is the second time in four years the company has filed for bankruptcy.

The company received a $30 million loan to keep going while it searches for a buyer.