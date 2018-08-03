ORLANDO, Fla. -- With teachers bustling to get classrooms ready for the start of the school year, one Orange County teacher got a heartwarming surprise Friday morning.

Orange County teacher earns $2,000 classroom makeover

After entering an essay contest, Dana Garth at Orlando's Tangelo Park Elementary was awarded a $2,000 classroom makeover, thanks to Seminole State College and CFE Federal Credit Union.

Garth was overwhelmed upon seeing her new classroom.

"I have no words... It's so beautiful," Garth said.

"I'M GONNA CRY": Watch the moment this morning when an @OCPSnews elementary #school teacher who won a $2,000 classroom makeover in an essay contest walked into her new classroom: https://t.co/v6GQtuRJ9D #BackToSchool #GoodNews 🎒 pic.twitter.com/FvodCW59XY — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) August 3, 2018

"It's everything I could have imagined as far as what I had in my mind, so to see it today... I have chills right now. I'm so grateful and thankful. I think the kids are going to love it, because I love it, so I think the kids are going to be very excited," she said.

Garth was one of three teachers in Central Florida selected for the classroom makeovers. They were chosen after writing essays describing what their dream classroom would look like.