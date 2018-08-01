ORLANDO, Fla. -- Plaintiffs suing the city of Orlando over the 2016 Pulse nightclub attack are being ordered to provide more specifics in the complaints in order for the suit to move forward.

Judge gives 14 days for plaintiffs to amend complaint

Says lawsuits against city need more specifics

City plans to file motion to dismiss

Two separate lawsuits have been filed on behalf of 59 plaintiffs that include survivors of the Pulse shooting and families of victims killed.

Defendants are the city of Orlando, Orlando Police Officer Adam Gruler and 30 unidentified John Does, believed to be various law enforcement officers.

During the status hearing Wednesday morning, U.S. Judge Paul Byron took issue with the lawsuit not providing specific details on the John Does, such as who they are, what they did and how they did it.

The defendants, including John Does 1-20, are accused of not properly responding to the Pulse attack by remaining outside of the club with the gunman inside.

John Does 21-30 are accused of unlawfully holding survivors in detention and unlawfully seizing property, including cell phones.

The judge is giving plaintiffs 14 days to file an amended complaint, and attorneys for the city of Orlando will have 21 days after that to file a response.

Attorneys for the city say they are already planning to file a motion to dismiss.

The judge says if this case were to proceed, he would be eying a trial date as early as February 2020.