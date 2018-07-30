MAITLAND, Fla. -- A Maitland man is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies say he set a cat on fire.

Andrew Francis Pearson charged with animal cruelty

At least 2 witnesses told deputies he set a cat on fire

Witnesses provided pictures, video to deputies, they said

Andrew Francis Pearson, 38, was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

At least two witnesses told Orange County deputies that a man matching Pearson's description was seen setting a cat on fire outside an apartment complex on Maitland Crossing Way, then walk into an apartment.

When deputies approached Pearson, he denied the allegations.

But according to an arrest affidavit, the witnesses provided deputies with pictures and video showing that Pearson set the animal on fire. Pictures of the cat were also submitted as evidence, deputies said.

Deputies didn't provide the condition of the cat.