VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was killed and another was injured in a boat crash in old channel near the Intracoastal Waterway near Edgewater.

FWC said two boats collided nearly head-on. A man in one of the boats was killed and a woman in the same boat was transported to a nearby hosptial.

The occupants of the other boat were not injured, officials say.

No other information has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.