OCALA, Fla. -- Two people are dead following a house fire in Ocala on Saturday.

Two people dead in house fire

House burned to the ground

Animals were found on the property

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the 4000th block of Southeast 84th Lane Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house had already "burned to the ground."

Authorities said they found the remains of two people, whose identities have not been released.

A goat, three horses and five dogs were found on the property. The animals are now in the care of Marion County Animal Control.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.