BUNNELL, Fla. -- A Florida woman accused of holding an Uber driver at gunpoint made an appearance before a judge Friday.

Betty Jo Halter of Palm Coast was being held on $40,000 bond.

The incident happened Wednesday in Bunnell at a storage unit, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says in a charging affidavit.

The Uber driver told deputies that when she arrived at the storage unit to pick up someone, a woman identified as Halter, who had a service dog with her, started loading the driver's car with items.

When the Uber driver asked Halter to stop, Halter pulled a black handgun out of a pink Coach purse, pointed it at the driver and threatened her, saying, "You're on my time and will do as I say," the affidavit says.

Halter then ordered the car hire around several neighborhoods looking for someone named Michael.

Eventually, the driver escaped and called for help.

Halter is charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and false imprisonment.