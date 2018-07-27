PALM COAST, Fla. -- A Flagler County businessman was arrested Thursday, accused of using his clothing store as a front for selling narcotics and counterfeit merchandise.

Supernova Clothing and Shoe Store in Palm Coast

Owner Jerard Davis is accused of selling narcotics there

Crack cocaine, counterfeit clothing was found in the store, deputies say

The sheriff's office said it worked with Homeland Security Investigations to arrest Jerard Davis, over of the Supernova Clothing and Shoe Store on Palm Coast Parkway.

Davis was originally sought on an arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a domestic violence protection injunction.

But after Davis was arrested, deputies executed a search warrant at the store as part of several complaints about suspected drug sales since store opened in June. Deputies say several undercover operations where done, which showed Davis selling a variety of drugs, including fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine.

Detectives say they found $400 worth of a crack cocaine, packaged "in a manner consistent with distribution by a drug dealers," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said, at the store on Thursday.

They also say they found a loaded gun and some marijuana.

Homeland Security Investigations also helped detectives identify several articles of counterfeit name brand clothing throughout the store.