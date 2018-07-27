DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department is fighting a "huge" fire at the Bayview Hotel Friday morning that it originally put out, but now has sparked back up.
- Fire was originally put out early Friday morning
- Fire department says the fire sparked back up.
The department tweeted out several photos and videos of the fire at the hotel at 124 Orange Ave. in Daytona Beach.
Originally, the fire started in the boiler room, but it was contained, as "firefighters were able to successfully put the fire out," Sasha Staton, of the fire department's communication relations department, stated in a news release at 5:37 a.m.
None of the 36 people staying in the 40-room hotel or firefighters were hurt, but those residents were evacuated, Staton confirmed, adding that the cost of the damaged boiler room was $50,000.
However, the fire sparked back up before 8 a.m. and part of the roof caved in.
