DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department is fighting a "huge" fire at the Bayview Hotel Friday morning that it originally put out, but now has sparked back up.

The department tweeted out several photos and videos of the fire at the hotel at 124 Orange Ave. in Daytona Beach.

Learn more here: https://t.co/lJ2q8PMv7k pic.twitter.com/0sq9TqxcYi — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) July 27, 2018

Getting second aerial in place for this now HUGE fire. Port orange and Volusia county on the way to assist Daytona Beach Fire Department pic.twitter.com/Y8mRgOLq92 — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) July 27, 2018

Originally, the fire started in the boiler room, but it was contained, as "firefighters were able to successfully put the fire out," Sasha Staton, of the fire department's communication relations department, stated in a news release at 5:37 a.m.

DB Firefighters getting water on the fire. Working against heavy flames and thick smoke pic.twitter.com/6R6lTjZWyk — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) July 27, 2018

None of the 36 people staying in the 40-room hotel or firefighters were hurt, but those residents were evacuated, Staton confirmed, adding that the cost of the damaged boiler room was $50,000.

However, the fire sparked back up before 8 a.m. and part of the roof caved in.

Daytona Beach Firefighters preparing to enter building as smoke pours out of the top floor. pic.twitter.com/MH4TUCVVb2 — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) July 27, 2018

