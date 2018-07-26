ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- Is there a light at the end of the tunnel for the "I-4 eyesore"?

The Majesty Building in Altamonte Springs, a derelict high-rise building just off Interstate 4 that's gained fame with that nickname, is drawing attention -- and a few jokes -- after some of the lights turned on inside it several days ago.

The 18-story, glass building has been in a continual state of construction -- but mostly sitting idle -- for almost two decades. It was intended to be the headquarters of religious television station SuperChannel 55.

Several social media pages are dedicated to it, including a "Tear Down the I-4 Eyesore" Facebook page and a parody @majestybuilding Twitter account.

Funding issues have kept it unoccupied and unfinished. In October 2017, a window was broken out of one of the higher-level floors.

The lights were on inside the I-4 Eyesore last night. Could this building finally be completed this year? pic.twitter.com/W6vHSS8jVZ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 26, 2018

