ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- Is there a light at the end of the tunnel for the "I-4 eyesore"?
- Majesty Building is also called the 'I-4 eyesore' in Orlando area
- It's been under construction for more than 17 years
- Lights recently turned on inside building, drawing attention
The Majesty Building in Altamonte Springs, a derelict high-rise building just off Interstate 4 that's gained fame with that nickname, is drawing attention -- and a few jokes -- after some of the lights turned on inside it several days ago.
The 18-story, glass building has been in a continual state of construction -- but mostly sitting idle -- for almost two decades. It was intended to be the headquarters of religious television station SuperChannel 55.
Several social media pages are dedicated to it, including a "Tear Down the I-4 Eyesore" Facebook page and a parody @majestybuilding Twitter account.
Funding issues have kept it unoccupied and unfinished. In October 2017, a window was broken out of one of the higher-level floors.