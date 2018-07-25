FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- The unincorporated beaches of Flagler County now have something in place that should keep people off the dunes -- they're called ‘Mobi-Mats.’

Homeowners in the area say they're a life-saver.

Wednesday was Ray Dewitt's first time walking across the Mobi-Mat to access the beach on Malacompra Road.

"(You) go right over the top of the mat. It’s supposed to be easy walking, easy to pull your buggies across," Dewitt said.

He's excited for the easy access, but more importantly he's thrilled knowing the mats will help protect his nearby beach home.

"I think in the long run, it’s going to save the dunes because people just walk over them and make trails," Dewitt said.

The new mats are lightweight and easy to roll out but, the job they do for the beach is heavy duty.

Mobi-Mats work to protect dunes on beaches, which is now being employed in Flagler Co. (Brittany Jones, staff)

Dewitt remembers when hurricanes Irma and Matthew hit Flagler County and took one of the worst beatings. The dunes suffered tremendously.

"There was nothing left down here. It was it was in really bad shape. The dunes were gone. It was completely flooded back there," Dewitt said.

For months the county's been working to restore the dunes, and now nearly six miles of the dunes have been rebuilt.

"All dunes are really important. It blocks the ocean from just coming in and taking over everything," Dewitt said.

Not only do the new mats help protect the dunes, but they're five-feet wide and allow easy access to people who use wheelchairs.

"I think it’s great. It makes the beach more accessible to a lot more people," Dewitt said.

"We have to have those dunes. My daughter has a house on the beach, and if it wasn't for those dunes, she wouldn't have her house right now. They're very important, and you have to respect them," said Morgan Miller, a beach-goer.

The county has already put out nine mats, and larger ones were placed at Jungle Hut Road, Malacompra Road, and 16th Road.

They also put out ‘Dodge the dunes’ signs at each access point as well.​

"They're going to be fantastic. They're going to make a huge impact," Dewitt said.