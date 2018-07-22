BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A man involved in a road rage incident on SR 528 was killed after being hit by two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drive killed in road rage crash on SR 528

Passenger critically injured

Other vehicle fled the scene

The incident occurred at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday on SR 528 at mile marker 49 in Brevard County.

Troopers said a Ford Mustang and an unknown vehicle were traveling eastbound on SR 528 when the crash occurred. Witnesses told troopers that the two vehicles were involved in a road rage.

According to the report, the suspect vehicle struck the rear of the Mustang, causing the vehicle to travel across the center median and into the westbound lanes. An SUV traveling westbound struck the left side of the Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as Jeffery Brookshire, 58, was transported to Rockledge Hospital where he died. The 26-year-old female passenger in the Mustang is in critical condition.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as a red passenger vehicle with an "Endless Summer" license plate and a sticker on the back that says "Hammock Hippy." The vehicle will also have front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.