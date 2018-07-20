BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities captured a dangerous fugitive who they say smashed into a patrol car and fled on foot this morning.

Felon, Kenneth Bell slammed into unmarked patrol car

Officers located Bell in nearby trailer park

Investigation is ongoing

Titusville Police located 28-year-old Kenneth Bell, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Titusville PD, plus Brevard Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals, tried to arrest him at the Mobile Mart just before noon.

That’s when they say he slammed into an unmarked patrol car.

A perimeter was set up in the area of Cheney Highway and Sisson Road.

Members of the Titusville SWAT team went door to door searching for the suspect.

Officers found bell hiding in a shed at a trailer in Whispering Pines Trailer Park on Cheney Highway.

Summer Crawford, who works nearby the scene, witnessed Bell fleeing from law enforcement.

"... I hear sirens, and then the next thing you know, I turn around to go back inside, and this guy jumps over the fence and has a black shirt on red shorts. He was trying to run, pick up his pants, and then he jumped over the other fence aiming towards the apartments," she said.

A gun and a passenger were found in the suspects vehicle.

Both the suspect and the passenger are in custody and faces numerous charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reporter Greg Pallone contributed to this story.