VIERA, Fla. -- Witnesses saw an awful outcome in a very public place in Brevard County Thursday morning.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a man lit himself on fire on an Interstate 95 exit.

Authorities say it happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday morning at the west end of the Pineda Causeway exit.

Firefighters and deputies arrived to find the man burning near a vehicle.

He died on the scene, which is busy with cars and trucks exiting off I-95.

Brevard deputies are calling it an apparent suicide, but it's still unclear about the circumstances surrounding the death.