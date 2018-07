ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man is in the hospital after he was bitten by a gator at an Orange County park.

The incident happened at Barnett Park off West Colonial Drive.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers believe the gator was about six feet long.

A trapper is on the way. FWC is responding to the soccer field area of the park.

Orange County Fire Rescue says the man's injuries are non-life threatening. A spokesperson said the man went into a body of water to retrieve something and was bit on the leg.