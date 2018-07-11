WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick is now facing a test in Congress, with senators already launching a partisan fight.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh made his first visit to Capitol Hill, shaking hands with Senate leadership. It’s the start of what is bound to be a grueling, months-long confirmation process.

Many Republicans issued praise for the president’s second Supreme Court nominee.

“President Trump has nominated an extraordinarily well-qualified candidate based on his time on the bench, and the time in the Bush administration, and the time he spent in academia,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina.

But Democrats -- even those that get no vote on Kavanaugh’s approval -- are sounding the alarm that another conservative like Kavanaugh would move the court to the right.

If Republicans Senators stick together, they have enough votes to get Kavanaugh confirmed -- that’s a big ‘if.’

Meanwhile, Democrats are previewing a potential way to stall a vote, saying Kavanaugh's filed hundreds of court opinions, and they need time to read through them.

“If that makes us take a little more time, so be it. As the President himself has said, this is one of the most consequential nominations we have had in a generation,” said Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York.

But with Republicans in control, Democrats are facing an uphill fight.

Republicans hope to have Kavanaugh confirmed and on the bench by fall, before midterm elections.