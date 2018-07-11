ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Police Department reports a man was fatally shot in Orlando, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The deadly shooting happened on the 600 block of Columbia Street Tuesday evening. Officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. when they received a tip from an anonymous caller.

A 35 to 45-year-old man was found lying in a vacant field. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Watch Commander Lt. Jonathan R. Bigelow.

Investigators found that the man was shot multiple times.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Officers say they have not yet identified a suspect.

No further information has been provided at this time.