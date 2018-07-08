LAKE MARY, Fla. -- One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at a Lake Mary shopping center Sunday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

One killed in shooting at Lake Mary shopping center

Another critically injured in shooting

Argument escalated into shooting, witnesses say

Deputies responded to the Colonial Town Park shopping center around 2:06 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found two males with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told deputies that several patrons at Graffiti Junktion got into an argument and were asked to leave. However, they said the situation escalated and one person pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. One of the victims hit was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Officials said the second victim, believed to be an innocent bystander, was located in front of the Liam Fitzpatrick's restaurant and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released on this case. The shooting remains under investigation.