DELTONA, Fla. -- Volusia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and deputies are on scene at a Deltona home where a man is allegedly holding himself inside, threatening to blow up a bomb inside his home.

Volusia Sheriff's Office on scene of bomb threat, standoff

Bomb squad clears mailbox suspect shut closed before running into home

Authorities have responded to a home at 1902 North Worthington Drive Tuesday night following an anonymous call from someone who alleged the suspect planted a bomb.

They also received photos of a cellphone bomb left at VCSO's District 4 headquarters.

When arriving to the home of North Worthington Drive, deputies say they saw a man with a backpack slam the mailbox shut, and then run inside the house.

VCSO bomb squad cleared the mailbox, and the District 4 headquarters was cleared.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office is saying this incident may be mental health-related, though they are taking all necessary precautions for safety.

Fort Smith Boulevard is closed between Newmark Drive and Portillo Drive, and nearby residents have been evacuated.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood is also on the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.