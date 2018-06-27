VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested DeLand City Commissioner Jeffrey Hunter, who they accuse of trafficking narcotics.

FDLE agents arrest DeLand commissioner Jeffrey Hunter

Hunter accused of drug trafficking

Investigators say he gave ex-girlfriend hydrocodone pills

The 59-year-old city leader is charged with the sale/delivery of hydrocodone.

Volusia County deputies found that Hunter was potentially involved with drugs while they were looking into a complaint that Hunter was a victim of extortion and fraud.

According to a VCSO news release, Hunter alleged that his former girlfriend and her boyfriend Jose Santiago were blackmailing him.

Santiago was later charged with extortion.

When FDLE began its investigation in Feb. 2018, agents discovered that Hunter had reportedly given his ex-girlfriend hydrocodone pills at least seven different times.

Agents also determined that Hunter left numerous voicemail messages on her phone, where he allegedly discussed the amount of pain pills he legally had.

Hunter is being held at the Volusia County Jail on $25,000 bond.

The State Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.