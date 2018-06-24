DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- An 11-year-old boy was sent to the hospital Saturday after he was hit while crossing Clyde Morris in Daytona Beach.

Police said the boy, Arion Walker, was crossing the road with two other juveniles when he was hit. The crash occurred just before 9 p.m.

According to several witnesses, Walker did not have the right of way when he attempted to cross the road and was hit by a motorist heading south on Clyde Morris who had a green light.

Police said the 27-year-old driver stopped his vehicle and remained at the scene.

Walker was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center and is currently in critical and unstable condition.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and that no criminal charges are anticipated.