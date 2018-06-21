ORLANDO, Fla. -- Second Harvest is serving its 1-millionth meal on Thursday.

Organization will be serving lunch through Central Florida

Second Harvest says 60 percent of kids don't eat lunch since school is out

Dozens of children across Central Florida can get a free meal filled with fruits and vegetables.

When summertime rolls around, the 60 percent of children who get free or reduced lunch at school might miss a meal when school is out, according to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Second Harvest is stepping in at 118 different locations on Thursday for children in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Lake counties.

One of those spots is at Barnett Park, 4801 West Colonial Drive, Orlando.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., Thursday.

Additional information can be found here.