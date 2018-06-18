CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Here's a list of what's happening on the Fourth of July across Central Florida.

JUMP TO COUNTY:

Brevard County

Firecracker 5K Run

Wednesday, July 4 at 7 a.m.

The Front Street Civic Center, Melbourne

The day kicks off with an Independence Day-themed run that will take runners over the Melbourne Causeway. After the race, enjoy breakfast, patriotic popsicles and award ceremony.

MORE INFO or call (321) 751-8890.

Red, White and Boom - Titusville

Wednesday, July 4, 7-10 p.m.

Sandpoint Park

Celebrate Independence Day with live music, vendors, family activities and fireworks. The fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

For more information call (321) 567-3775 or (321) 267-3036.

Melbourne 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Wednesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Front Street Park, 2210 Front Street

MORE INFO

Flagler County

City of Flagler Beach Fabulous Fourth Festival

Monday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 4

Events throughout Flagler Beach

MORE INFO

Fireworks in the Park

Tuesday, July 3 at 5-9 p.m.

Central Park in Town Center, Palm Coast

This event features live entertainment, family fun and games, a cookout and more.

MORE INFO

Independence Day Celebration (By Dawn's Early Light)

Wednesday, July 4 at 8 a.m.

Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast

Celebrate the holiday at the city's annual ceremony.

MORE INFO

Fabulous 4th of July Parade 2018 - Flagler Beach

Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

Parade Route: East on N 6th Street, south on A1A, west on S. 6th Street

MORE INFO

Lake County

4th of July Red, White & Boom

Wednesday, July 4 from 6-10 p.m.

Waterfront Park, Clermont

Celebrate our national holiday with an inspirted, patriotic-themed event. This event is free.

The City of Leesburg's 4th of July Celebration at Venetian Gardens

Wednesday, July 4 from 5:30-10 p.m.

Venetian Gardens, Leesburg

A fun-filled evening with live entertainment, traditional 4th of July food, kids' games, free baseball and fireworks. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

MORE INFO

Freedom on the Waterfront

Tuesday, July 3 at 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Evans Park, Mount Dora

Spend the Fourth of July with live music and a spectacular fireworks show at sun down at Elizabeth Evans Park.

MORE INFO

4th of July Parade

Wednesday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Mount Dora

Celebrate Independence Day with a parade in downtown Mount Dora.

Parade kicks off on Donnelly Street.

MORE INFO

Marion County

49th Annual God & Country Day

Wednesday, July 4 at 12-10:30 p.m.

Golden Ocala Property, Ocala

Annual Independence Day family festival with dozens of activities including arts & craft vendors, live entertainment and fireworks.

MORE INFO

Orange County

Celebrate the Fourth of July on the ICON Orlando

Wednesday, July 4

The ICON Orlando, International Drive, Orlando

The 400-foot observation wheel will light up in red, white and blue in honor of Independence Day. Light displays begins each night at 9 p.m.

Fireworks at the Fountain

Wednesday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m.

Lake Eola, Orlando

Celebrate with a free fireworks display and laser show around Lake Eola in downtown Orlando. Fireworks at 9:10 p.m. Admission is free.

Fireworks on the 4th - Apopka

Wednesday, July 4 from 6-9 p.m.

Northwest Recreation Complex, Apopka

Celebrate Independence Day with a big night of fireworks, concerts and family fun. Enjoy great food and plenty of games and activities for the kids.

Free parking at the Northwest Recreation Complex, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway.

MORE INFO

Independence Day - Winter Park

Wednesday, July 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winter Park Community Center, Winter Park

Celebrate Independence Day poolside.

MORE INFO

Osceola County

Fourth of July Parade - Celebration

Wednesday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

Town Hall, Celebration

The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with a parade through town, concluding at the entrance to Lakeside Park.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

MORE INFO

2018 July 4th Lakefront Celebration

Wednesday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m.

Lakefront Park, 1104 Lakeshore Blvd., St. Cloud

This annual celebration features fun and entertainment for the whole family, including a fireworks celebration. Admission is free.

MORE INFO

Seminole County

Red Hot & Boom

Tuesday, July 3, 4-11 p.m.

Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

The event features food, live music and fireworks.

Fireworks begin (weather permitting) at 9:30 p.m.

MORE INFO

Star Spangled Sanford

Wednesday, July 4, 4-10 p.m.

Fort Mellon Park, Sanford

This event features food, live music, entertainment and fireworks.

MORE INFO

Sumter County

Volusia County

July 4th Extravaganza

Wednesday, July 4 starting at 6 p.m.

Dewey O. Boster Sportsplex, Deltona

The event features live music, entertainment, games, food and more. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. and will last 20 minutes. MORE INFO

July 4th Celebration

Wednesday, July 4, 5:30-9 p.m.

City Center Complex, Port Orange

Celebrate Independence Day with live music, food, kids zones and fireworks.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

MORE INFO

Coke Zero 400

Saturday, July 7

Daytona International Speedway

The 160-lap, 400-mile holiday weekend classic has been running for nearly five decades. Celebrate the holiday with the largest fireworks show in the Southeast after the race.

MORE INFO

