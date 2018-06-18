CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Here's a list of what's happening on the Fourth of July across Central Florida.
Brevard County
- Firecracker 5K Run
Wednesday, July 4 at 7 a.m.
The Front Street Civic Center, Melbourne
The day kicks off with an Independence Day-themed run that will take runners over the Melbourne Causeway. After the race, enjoy breakfast, patriotic popsicles and award ceremony.
MORE INFO or call (321) 751-8890.
- Red, White and Boom - Titusville
Wednesday, July 4, 7-10 p.m.
Sandpoint Park
Celebrate Independence Day with live music, vendors, family activities and fireworks. The fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.
For more information call (321) 567-3775 or (321) 267-3036.
- Melbourne 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
Wednesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
Front Street Park, 2210 Front Street
MORE INFO
Flagler County
- City of Flagler Beach Fabulous Fourth Festival
Monday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 4
Events throughout Flagler Beach
MORE INFO
- Fireworks in the Park
Tuesday, July 3 at 5-9 p.m.
Central Park in Town Center, Palm Coast
This event features live entertainment, family fun and games, a cookout and more.
MORE INFO
- Independence Day Celebration (By Dawn's Early Light)
Wednesday, July 4 at 8 a.m.
Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast
Celebrate the holiday at the city's annual ceremony.
MORE INFO
- Fabulous 4th of July Parade 2018 - Flagler Beach
Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
Parade Route: East on N 6th Street, south on A1A, west on S. 6th Street
MORE INFO
Lake County
- 4th of July Red, White & Boom
Wednesday, July 4 from 6-10 p.m.
Waterfront Park, Clermont
Celebrate our national holiday with an inspirted, patriotic-themed event. This event is free.
- The City of Leesburg's 4th of July Celebration at Venetian Gardens
Wednesday, July 4 from 5:30-10 p.m.
Venetian Gardens, Leesburg
A fun-filled evening with live entertainment, traditional 4th of July food, kids' games, free baseball and fireworks. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
MORE INFO
- Freedom on the Waterfront
Tuesday, July 3 at 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Evans Park, Mount Dora
Spend the Fourth of July with live music and a spectacular fireworks show at sun down at Elizabeth Evans Park.
MORE INFO
- 4th of July Parade
Wednesday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
Downtown Mount Dora
Celebrate Independence Day with a parade in downtown Mount Dora.
Parade kicks off on Donnelly Street.
MORE INFO
Marion County
- 49th Annual God & Country Day
Wednesday, July 4 at 12-10:30 p.m.
Golden Ocala Property, Ocala
Annual Independence Day family festival with dozens of activities including arts & craft vendors, live entertainment and fireworks.
MORE INFO
Orange County
- Celebrate the Fourth of July on the ICON Orlando
Wednesday, July 4
The ICON Orlando, International Drive, Orlando
The 400-foot observation wheel will light up in red, white and blue in honor of Independence Day. Light displays begins each night at 9 p.m.
- Fireworks at the Fountain
Wednesday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m.
Lake Eola, Orlando
Celebrate with a free fireworks display and laser show around Lake Eola in downtown Orlando. Fireworks at 9:10 p.m. Admission is free.
- Fireworks on the 4th - Apopka
Wednesday, July 4 from 6-9 p.m.
Northwest Recreation Complex, Apopka
Celebrate Independence Day with a big night of fireworks, concerts and family fun. Enjoy great food and plenty of games and activities for the kids.
Free parking at the Northwest Recreation Complex, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway.
MORE INFO
- Independence Day - Winter Park
Wednesday, July 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Winter Park Community Center, Winter Park
Celebrate Independence Day poolside.
MORE INFO
Osceola County
- Fourth of July Parade - Celebration
Wednesday, July 4 at 9 a.m.
Town Hall, Celebration
The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with a parade through town, concluding at the entrance to Lakeside Park.
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
MORE INFO
- 2018 July 4th Lakefront Celebration
Wednesday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m.
Lakefront Park, 1104 Lakeshore Blvd., St. Cloud
This annual celebration features fun and entertainment for the whole family, including a fireworks celebration. Admission is free.
MORE INFO
Seminole County
- Red Hot & Boom
Tuesday, July 3, 4-11 p.m.
Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs
The event features food, live music and fireworks.
Fireworks begin (weather permitting) at 9:30 p.m.
MORE INFO
- Star Spangled Sanford
Wednesday, July 4, 4-10 p.m.
Fort Mellon Park, Sanford
This event features food, live music, entertainment and fireworks.
MORE INFO
Sumter County
Volusia County
- July 4th Extravaganza
Wednesday, July 4 starting at 6 p.m.
Dewey O. Boster Sportsplex, Deltona
The event features live music, entertainment, games, food and more. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. and will last 20 minutes. MORE INFO
- July 4th Celebration
Wednesday, July 4, 5:30-9 p.m.
City Center Complex, Port Orange
Celebrate Independence Day with live music, food, kids zones and fireworks.
Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
MORE INFO
- Coke Zero 400
Saturday, July 7
Daytona International Speedway
The 160-lap, 400-mile holiday weekend classic has been running for nearly five decades. Celebrate the holiday with the largest fireworks show in the Southeast after the race.
MORE INFO
At the attractions
- SeaWorld Orlando: The nightly "Ignite" fireworks and laser show will feature a special patriotic finale for its Fourth of July show. Show begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Walt Disney World Orlando: "Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky" fireworks and concert will take the center stage July 3-4. The show begins at 9 p.m.
- LEGOLAND: "Red, White, and Boom!" will feature a spectacular fireworks show where viewers with special glasses will get to experience LEGO bricks exploding in the sky. Festivities will also include a DJ dance party, patriotic competition, and the chance to help build a giant LEGO brick flag.
- Universal Orlando: Visitors will get the chance to experience the "Universal 360: Cinesphere Spectacular", complete with patriotic finale and fireworks display. The show will also showcase more than a hundred scenes from Universal films that audiences of all ages will enjoy.