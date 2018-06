COCOA, Fla. -- A driver has died after going off Interstate 95 and striking a tree in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A car going southbound on I-95, near mile marker 209 and Port St. John Road, ran off the interstate, struck a tree and overturned, explained Lt. Kim Montes on Wednesday morning in an email.

The male driver died at the scene and there were no other people in the vehicle, explained Montes.

It is not known what time the crash happened.