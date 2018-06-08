ORLANDO, Fla. -- It is back to the negotiating table on Friday for Disney and union leaders as they try to hash out a new contract for thousands of theme park workers.

Union wants Disney to raise starting minimum wage

There is no deal yet, but there is still plenty of time before some may see any impacts at Walt Disney World since the contract does not expire until 2019. However, some headway has been made in the talks.

The Service Trades Council Union, which represents more than 35,000 Disney World cast members, asked Disney to raise the starting minimum wage from $10 to $15 an hour.

Disney responded by offering to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2021, but there are still some sticking points.

As a part of that deal, the union would have to make some concessions on overtime pay, holiday pay and changes to how workers are transferred to new positions.

Some union members say those concessions are unacceptable.

Just last week the National Labor Relations Board ruled Disney did nothing wrong by withholding $1,000 bonuses to workers while negotiations are ongoing.