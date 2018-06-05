ORLANDO, Fla. -- A standoff situation that lasted for several hours Tuesday started with a report of an acid bomb explosion.

Orange County Sheriff's Office says they went to the home on Beach Boulevard in the Baldwin Park area of the county Tuesday morning to investigate the acid bomb reports, which came in around 9:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said one man, in his fifties, surrendered immediately, but another man barricaded himself inside the home. Deputies say it took seven hours for him to come out.

One person was taken into custody from the home already. They are still asking for others to leave. The @OrangeCoSheriff public information officer should be giving us information soon. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/VcJvhD2WJg — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) June 5, 2018

Deputies say that man has since come out and surrendered to authorities.

Reporter Erin Murray says there is also a third person in custody, but details have not been released. Deputies say two of them are definitely facing charges.

Neighbors in the area say they were nervous, but not surprised.

"This street there can be active, down by that green house, stuff going on," said Jan Hart. "The police are over this way quite a bit."

Investigators are going into the home to make sure there are no explosive devices. They do not believe there is any threat to the community.

This is a developing Story. Check back for the latest.