ORLANDO, Fla. -- The National Labor Relations Board ruled last week that Disney World did not discriminate against union workers when it withheld $1,000 bonuses during wage talks.

Disney can withhold worker bonuses during wage talks

In January, Disney announced it would give a one-time cash bonus to 125,000 employees following a corporate tax cut passed by Congress. However, Disney said it would withhold bonuses from employees represented by the Service Trades Union until a new wage contract was approved.

The union, which represents more than 35,000 Disney World employees, filed a labor complaint in February, alleging the company was discriminating and retaliating against its members.

The NLRB dismissed the union's complaint Friday, saying that there was no evidence that Disney's decision to withhold the bonuses was motivated by "anti-union animus."

"There is no evidence that the employer is refusing to meet and bargain further about bonuses and wage rates," NLRB Regional Director David Cohen wrote in his decision. "Accordingly, there is insufficient evidence to establish that the employer has unlawfully failed to bargain in good faith."

Union leaders say bargaining talks with Disney will resume June 8. Some members of the Service Trades Council are pushing for Disney to raise minimum wage from $10 to $15 an hour. In May, the company offered to raise the starting minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021, in exchange for concession on overtime pay and holiday pay.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.