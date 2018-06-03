VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man driving a stolen car with two missing children inside led deputies on a chase in Volusia County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Man led deputies on chase in stolen car

Two children, ages 15 and 4, were inside the vehicle

Man taken into custody, faces multiple charges

Jervaughn Bonner, 26, of Orlando was driving a stolen Ford on International Speedway Boulevard just after midnight, deputies said.

A license plate reader picked up the car's tag.

Deputies spotted the car at a red light near Nova Road a short time later. They confronted Bonner and told him to get out of the car with his hands up.

Deputies said the children were not visible at the time.

Bonner accelerated, ramming into one of the patrol cars.

Stop sticks were used in an attempt to disable the car. However, Bonner kept going, driving at speeds of up to 100 mph with a deflated driver's side tire, according to deputies.

Bonner got onto Interstate 4 and hit a guardrail. He eventually pulled into the median and jumped out of the car and ran. A 15-year-old passenger also got out of the car and ran toward the bushes.

A 4-year-old child was later found in the front seat without a seatbelt. That child was handed over to the Department of Children and Families. The 15-year-old was pulled from the bushes and returned to her mother, deputies said.

Deputies used a K-9 to find Bonner, who was bitten on the arm. He was taken to Halifax Medial Center for treatment.

Bonner faces multiple charges, including grand theft auto, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, child abuse, fleeing law enforcement and interfering with child custody.