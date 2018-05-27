A suspect was shot and killed overnight after attacking a store employee, according to Holly Hill Police.

Store employee shoots, kills attacker

Shooting occurred at Little Caesars

Police said suspect attacked employee

Police responded to shots fired at the Little Caesars restaurant located at 158 Ridgewood Avenue just after midnight.

A male suspect was found wounded in the parking lot behind the building, police said. He was transported to Halifax Medical Center where he died.

A store employee told police he had exited the store after closing when he was attacked by the suspect wearing a clown mask. Police said the suspect struck the employee with a wooden weapon and then pulled out a pair of scissors during the attack, injuring the employee.

One of two bullet holes left on the outside of a Little Caesar’s In Holly Hill where police say an employee was attacked by a man wearing a mask. The employee told officers he shot the attacker in self defense. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/TyzXoHaHwY — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) May 27, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Police said the victim pulled out his concealed firearm and fired multiple shots at the suspect.

Police have not released the identify of the suspect or any more information on what happened.

The investigation remains ongoing.