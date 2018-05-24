CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A weather satellite that launched from the Space Coast in March is now having problems in orbit.

GOES-17's sensors malfunctioning

Satellite designed to give faster data for tracking hurricanes

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced on Wednesday the GOES-17's infrared sensors are not properly cooling.

The satellite was designed to provide faster and more reliable data for tracking hurricanes, storms and wildfires.

"This is a serious problem. This is the premier Earth pointing instrument on the GOES platform," said Steve Volz with NOAA's satellite and information services, "and 13 channels that are infrared or near-infrared are important elements in our observing requirements and if they are not functioning fully it is a loss."

Issues with the cooling system means GOES-17 will have problems monitoring storms at night.

"We're treating this very seriously with a multi-agency and contractor and technical team to address, to try and understand the anomaly, and find ways to restart the engines, if you will, of the cooling system to function properly," said Volz.

NOAA says its other weather satellites, including GOES-16 are working just fine.

GOES-17 launched on March 1, from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. It was a follow-up satellite to GOES-16, which has already relayed critical data and images to help forecasters during last year's active hurricane season.

GOES-16 monitors the Atlantic and East Coast, while GOES-17 was designed to watch over the Western U.S. and Pacific region.

It could a few months before NOAA figures out what went wrong and how to fix it.