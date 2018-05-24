CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Enjoy that Central Florida sun while it lasts, because come Thursday afternoon, showers and storms may stop by for a visit.

The highs for Thursday to be 90 degrees

Weekend rain chances

Watching the tropics

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Partly sunny skies will enable temperatures to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Thursday afternoon.

Showers and storms will flare up across the interior, but coverage will be scattered.

The rain that does develop may be heavy at times. Rain chances will ramp up again on Friday as moisture streams in from the south.

Numerous showers and storms will be potentially fueled by a weak area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of its classification, this will be a rainmaker for Florida through the weekend.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

Many could see more than 3 and 5 inches of rain during this period; locally higher amounts are possible. Several days of rain will lead to a continuation of flood potential until rain chances diminish after the holiday weekend.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions are expected Thursday afternoon when isolated showers and storms develop. In the surf zone, a smaller east-southeast swell will be paired with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.