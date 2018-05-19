OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- SunRail is prepping for its multi-million dollar southern expansion this summer.

As part of the expansion, SunRail will offer service from south Orange County to Osceola County.

Transportation officials hosted a public train tour at the new Ponciana station on Saturday.

Officials say the new station will help an area with a growing population.

“Poinciana is one of the worst commutes in America, rated about two years ago,” said Brandon Arrington, Osceola County Commissioner. “We’ve got to add every option we can whether it is new roads, more mass transit and opportunities like SunRail as well.”

The station is one of four new stations included in the expansion. The other stations include the Meadow Woods station in Orlando, the downtown Kissimmee station and the Tupperware station.