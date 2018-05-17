MIAMI, Fla. -- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Daina Bellegarde of Miami, who Titusville investigators say could possibly be connected to an Amber Alert issued Tuesday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Bellegarde was last seen around the 1700 block of NW 95th Street.

The teen is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches, about 140 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants.

Titusville Police Department said in a news release Thursday evening that there is "interest" in investigating whether Bellegarde could be the the Titusville girl seen forced into a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Chief Todd Hutchinson said the witness they spoke to early in Tituville PD's investigation, who initially claimed the girl she witnessed forced into a gray SUV was not Bellegarde, says she now feels it could have been.

If you have any information, contact FDLE, Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477, or anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).