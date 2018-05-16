TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- The search continues for a teenaged girl who police believe was abducted in Titusville on Tuesday that triggered an Amber Alert, which is still in effect.

Girl has not been identified yet

RELATED: Amber Alert issued for Titusville teen

This all started between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. when the Titusville Police Department received a call of a 15-year-old girl being forced into either a Mazda- or Nissan-style charcoal SUV on the 1600th block of Barna Avenue.

Rebecca Henderson says she saw it all happen while she and her daughter were getting ready to head out.

"They grabbed her by the hair … the hair on top of her head and she was trying to punch them off and kicking the door. You could see could see her shoes and everything," Henderson described.

The 15-year-old black girl has not been identified yet, but she is 5 foot 5 inches tall and unknown weight with dreads in her hair with one dread that is white.

She was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.