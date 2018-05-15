TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a Titusville teenager on Tuesday morning.

The FDLE did not release the 15-year-old black girl's name, but she is 5 foot 5 inches tall and unknown weight with dreads in her hair with one dread that is white.

She was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

She was last seen between 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday around the 1600th block of Barna Avenue in Titusville and "being pulled into a vehicle by an unknown dark-skinned person," the FDLE described.

The vehicle is either a Mazda- or Nissan-style charcoal SUV and there is an exterior tire on the back of the vehicle, described the FDLE. No license number was given out.