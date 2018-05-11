DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A naked man referenced a bomb at Daytona Beach International Airport , forcing the evacuation of a terminal Friday morning, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

During a news conference, Chitwood said at about 6 a.m., deputies found a naked man in a terminal, identified later as 25-year-old John Greenwood, who said, "The bomb is going to go off."

The Sheriff's Office's bomb unit then began clearing the terminal.

Officials said Greenwood was naked on a baggage carousel and trying to make his way onto the tarmac.

He was stunned with a stun gun, and after he was taken into custody, he said, "We had to get out of here. The bomb is going to go off. I planted a bomb in the bathroom," Chitwood said.

Deputies found Greenwood's clothes and a bag in a bathroom that was under construction, but no bomb was found, they said.

"There was an attempted security breach in the baggage claim area. The suspect was apprehended by sheriffs deputies and during that apprehension he made a bomb threat," the airport said in a statement.

According to Chitwood, Greenwood was fully clothed when he walked into the airport Friday morning. He said Greenwood walked into a women's bathroom, hallowed out a hole in a wall, stripped naked, put his clothes and bag in the wall and walked out naked.

Chitwood said Greenwood has had previous encounters with law enforcement and told deputies that he had taken "molly" and other drugs the night before.

Greenwood has addresses in Daytona Beach and Port Orange, according to Chitwood. He was arrested in 2017 for assault on an officer and was held under the Baker Act twice in the same year.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Greenwood was flying anywhere. He hasn't been charged but will face federal crimes, the sheriff said.

An airport spokesman said people were outside of the terminal for an hour and a half. Two flights were about to depart, but they did not leave. Passengers were to be rescreened, and the flights were not canceled, according to the airport spokesman.