ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews are trying to find someone in a retention pond in Orange County.

The incident is in the area of Goldenrod Road, south of East Colonial Drive.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman said that a person called 911, saying they saw what appeared to be a male teen flailing in the pond and then going under. That person is cooperating with officials and also told them that they heard the person say "it bit me, it bit me."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are also on the scene. FWC tweeted that the search is based on a report about a missing 15-year-old boy.

UPDATE: @MyFWC is also out at the scene of a water rescue in Orange County. They say they got a report of a missing 15-year-old boy at the pond: https://t.co/yxMF66XOB0 pic.twitter.com/BRkimBMw4g — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) May 9, 2018

The lake or retention pond is square in shape and surrounded by a fence with a "No Trespassing" sign.

The Sheriff's Office said it's gotten no reports of anyone missing in the area yet. Deputies are currently searching the pond with boats and sonar. Dive crews are also on standby. So far, nothing has been found, spokesman Jeff Williamson said.

A shirt and shoe were found on the shore, but the Sheriff's Office said it doesn't know how long they had been there.

Williamson said they intend to stay out there "until the Sheriff tells us to stop." It could be days before that happens.

FWC said there have been reports of a 6-foot gator in the pond, but officers have not seen anything. Gator trappers are on standby if one is found.

BREAKING: Orange County Fire Rescue and dive team out at lake at Regan and Fabian. Reports they may be searching for a teen swimmer. Several neighbors say large gators are in the lake. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ZnSa09jgA2 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 9, 2018 FWC Nuisance Alligator Trapper now on scene. Orange Co Fire Rescue says water rescue underway. Neighbors say lake is home to multiple large gators https://t.co/zYgrbF8XX3 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/MezSQYxtKh — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 9, 2018