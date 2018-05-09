ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews are trying to find someone in a retention pond in Orange County.
The incident is in the area of Goldenrod Road, south of East Colonial Drive.
A Sheriff's Office spokesman said that a person called 911, saying they saw what appeared to be a male teen flailing in the pond and then going under. That person is cooperating with officials and also told them that they heard the person say "it bit me, it bit me."
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are also on the scene. FWC tweeted that the search is based on a report about a missing 15-year-old boy.
The lake or retention pond is square in shape and surrounded by a fence with a "No Trespassing" sign.
The Sheriff's Office said it's gotten no reports of anyone missing in the area yet. Deputies are currently searching the pond with boats and sonar. Dive crews are also on standby. So far, nothing has been found, spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
A shirt and shoe were found on the shore, but the Sheriff's Office said it doesn't know how long they had been there.
Williamson said they intend to stay out there "until the Sheriff tells us to stop." It could be days before that happens.
FWC said there have been reports of a 6-foot gator in the pond, but officers have not seen anything. Gator trappers are on standby if one is found.
We have a crew at the scene and will add more details here as we get them.