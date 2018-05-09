SANFORD, Fla. -- Workers at one Central Florida company are assembling mobile medical clinics for a part of Puerto Rico still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Maria.

World Housing Solution, Inc. in Sanford makes mobile units that are used at military bases around the world.

The company is now constructing units that can act as medical clinics and operate in areas that have no power.

The company is working with FEMA to construct the units and ship them to the island of Vieques in the southern part of Puerto Rico, which is still feeling major effects from Maria.

Workers at the company’s warehouse are working seven days a week to finish the units, which will be shipped to Puerto Rico in a few days.

“We cannot forget them, we cannot forget that in a month and a half, they are one tropical storm away from potential devastation to the grid,” said Ron Ben-Zeev, CEO of World Housing Solution, Inc.

Ben-Zeev says his company has sent mobile structures to other areas where natural disasters have hit in recent years, including the Houston area following Hurricane Harvey.

WHS also assisted local Girl Scouts after their camp was severely damaged by a wildfire in the Oviedo area of Seminole County in 2017.