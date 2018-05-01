DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia County deputy was allegedly punched in the face after responding to a hit-and-run crash Monday night.

Deputy injured following hit-and-run investigation

22-year-old hit-and-run suspect punched deputy

Suspect charged w/ battery on law enforcement officer

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Rhett Andrew Dickerson Monday night and charged him with battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy responded to East Normandy and Saxon Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Dickerson was accused of leaving the scene of a crash after he allegedly hit a vehicle with his truck.

Upon the deputy's arrival at Dickerson's home on the 1000 block of Parnell Court, Dickerson failed to follow commands, slipped out of the deputy's grasp, allegedly hit the deputy and fled.

Authorities say the deputy was hit in the face twice, injuring his left eye.

VCSO's Air 1 helicopter and K9 officers searched for Dickerson. He was hiding in a house on Parnell Court and he eventually gave himself up after being coaxed out.

The deputy reportedly has a swollen eye and lacerations. He's being treated at Saxon Medical Center.

Dickerson has been booked into the Volusia County Jail.