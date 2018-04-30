OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Historical Society in Osceola County is reaching new audiences, and it’s all thanks to a grant meant to promote diversity.

Historical society creates oral history project

Project will highlight voices of Hispanic leaders

Find 'Hispanic Heritage Oral History Project' online

Guillermo Hansen, the publisher of El Osceola Star, a Spanish-English newspaper, recalls a time when not that many Hispanics lived in Osceola County.

"Remember back when I arrived in this town. There was not a single bilingual sign in any hospital or public building," Hansen said.

Hansen said El Osceola Star is the only bilingual paper in all of Florida that's lasted this long. Hansen believes his newspaper is proof that there is a need for a platform that serves Osceola County's Hispanic population, as it's been running for nearly 30 years.

Now, Hansen is proud to be part of the Osceola County Historical Society's latest project: Words of Pride: Living My History," an oral history series.

The series has collected testimony from Hispanic leaders within the community.

Also for the first time, the Historical Society's Welcome Center will have a self-guided tour in Spanish. While the informational booklet may only be in Spanish right now, the goal is to translate it into other languages since the center attracts so many tourists.

"It's definitely a large portion of our community, and we want to make sure they feel welcome here and they feel like we are here for them as well," said Donnita Dampier, the executive director for the Osceola Historical Society.

Hansen, who is passionate about informing people in two languages, hopes more people will be on board when it comes to accepting and showcasing diversity.

"I wish in the future we will work together more," he said.

You can check out the "Hispanic Heritage Oral History Project" online.