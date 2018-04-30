MELBOURNE, Fla. — The former head of the Melbourne Same Day Surgery Center is under investigation, charged with selling thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen hospital equipment online.

Former head of surgery center accused of selling stolen equipment

Corey Hollmann, 44, was allegedly selling equipment on eBay

Hollmann told police he was selling 'expired' equipment to get new ones

Now 44-year-old Corey Hollmann is accused of stealing from his employer Health First, which runs the center and the nearby Holmes Regional Medical Center.

The Melbourne Police Department says it went to the business for several items reported missing.

It turns out, authorities say, Hollmann was allegedly selling medical monitors, imaging systems and skin-grafting instruments — equipment that wasn't his to sell, they allege.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hollmann was using an eBay username "msds1035,” short for Melbourne Same Day Surgery and its address "1035."

An undercover forensics officer created a fake username and began communicating with Hollmann on eBay, pretending to be interested in an item, which when zooming in on the picture, had a label with "HRMC" on the box — as in, property of Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Hollman is the former head of Melbourne Same Day Surgery Center; he's accused of selling stolen equipment. (Greg Pallone, staff)

Hollman is suspected of agreeing at one point to meet up at the surgery center to make the transaction, with messages from the undercover officer like "OK, I'm in Melbourne now; can I pick it up instead of mailing it out?

Hollman responded, "sure that would be good with me,” according to police.

More messages were allegedly sent, with the officer saying "I waited at the address you wanted to meet, and you were a no-show."

Hollmann reportedly responded, "I apologize; I did not hear back from you for a while and had to leave work ..."

After later exchanging numbers, text messages were allegedly sent, and another undercover officer posed as a real buyer on April 20, purchasing the $25,000-valued equipment for $150.

Records show Hollmann later told police he was selling 'expired equipment', in order to buy new items.

Health First released this statement:

“When equipment was reported missing last month, our security partners conducted an investigation and discovered numerous pieces of equipment were missing and had been posted on an e-commerce site for sale. We informed the Melbourne Police Department of the situation and as a result, an employee was arrested. Per our policies, the associate has been removed from the organization. "

Hollman was released from jail on $7,000 bond.

Spectrum News 13 knocked on his door at his Melbourne home Monday asking for comment, but there was no answer.