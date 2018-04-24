DELTONA, Fla. — A high school in east Central Florida reportedly got a surprise visitor Sunday: a big alligator.

The approximately 8-foot gator was found wandering Deltona High School property, according to an anonymous call to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Viewer video shows the gator hanging out by basketball courts.

A trapper was dispatched to the school but was unable to find the reptile. They think the gator moved on to the woods surrounding the school.

FWC also says there have been no other sightings or reports, but they notified the school, just in case.

This is the time of year when gators become more active and visible, especially since we have had some cold snaps and the weather is warmer, said Greg Workman with FWC. He says when temperatures rise, alligators' metabolisms increase, and they begin to seek prey.

FWC says alligators are naturally afraid of humans, but if people feed them, they could lose that fear.

Keep your distance if you see one, swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and keep pets on a leash and away from the water.

If you think a gator poses a threat to people, pets or property, call FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286).