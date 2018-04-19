COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A bobcat is coming right up to beachfront homes in south Cocoa Beach, leaving residents on edge.

Now neighbors are using caution around the lurking feline.

The crafty cat is beach-bound of late, coming right up on beachfront properties.

Locals are keeping an eye out for themselves and their pets.

A resident got video of the animal, slowly walking along the sand.

"Hopefully it's just being in nature, doing it's thing," said Jim Brockrogge, who moved from Illinois to south Cocoa Beach five years ago.

The bobcast was spotted recently on the dunes outside his home.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials say bobcats are "stealthy," and despite having large numbers in Florida, are not often seen. Most of them inhabit deep forests and swamps, not the beach. But in urban areas, they are known to be highly-adaptable.

The cats are right on the edge of breeding season, which runs from August to March.

"I'm going to keep my eyes open if I'm out here early morning or at night," said Brockrogge.

Wildlife officials say don't feed bobcats, and secure all outdoor pet food. And never approach one. Some are possibly carrying rabies.