The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for the suspect accused of spray painting a gopher tortoise with red paint.

FWC looking for suspect info on spray-painted tortoise

Gopher tortoise found covered in red paint, concrete

Anyone with info to call Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC

The tortoise was found in the middle of County Road 455, south of Montverde, covered with red spray paint and with concrete on its limbs and the top of its shell.

Two good Samaritans spotted the tortoise and took it to a wildlife rehab center.

Gopher tortoises are state-listed as threatened and are a protected species. FWC said it is illegal and very harmful to the health of a gopher tortoise to apply man-made substances, such as paint or concrete, to any part of their body or shell.

Anyone with information on who may have applied the paint and concrete on the tortoise is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Anyone who contacts Wildlife Alert can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

FWC the tortoise is now being rehabilitated.