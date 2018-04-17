OCALA, Fla. — New video shows a trio of suspects allegedly stealing firearms after breaking into an Ocala Pawn shop.

Marion County Sheriff's Office released video from Monday’s incident at the Classic Pawn and Gun store on 33 NW 10th Street right before 3 a.m.

Ocala Police Department says the suspects stole 15 guns, ranging from glocks to assault-style rifles, valued at more than $9,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gauthier at 352-427-3242 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.