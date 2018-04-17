ORLANDO, Fla. — Have broken furniture or small appliances? Need clothes mended, or a bicycle repaired?

Don't pitch it, Fix it! events this Saturday

Get broken items repaired for free

Orange County looking for volunteers

Orange County is hosting an event this Saturday to help people get their broken things repaired for free.

The county is hosting Don't Pitch it, Fix it! this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blanchard Park YMCA on J Blanchard Trail in Orlando.

The goal is to get residents to reduce waste by having items repaired. The event is free and residents can register on the county's event site.

Volunteers are offering their skills to repair a variety of items. So far, the county has volunteers who can fix:

Bicycles

Tools

Lamps

Small appliances

Small electric items

Small wooden or furniture items

Computers

Minor clothing repairs

Fishing rods and reels (by Kel's Rod and Reel Service)

Have repair skills? The county is also looking for volunteers who are willing to repair eyeglasses, watches, clocks, shoes, jewelry, clothing and other items. You can contact Lauren Staly, the Pollution Prevention Coordinator, at 407-836-1401, or by emailing P2@ocfl.net.

The county is hosting this Don't Pitch It, Fix it! event in conjunction with a similar event at the Winter Park Public Library on East New England Avenue this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about that event on the Winter Park website.