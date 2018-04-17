ORLANDO, Fla. — No injuries were reported after a small, experiential plane's main gear collapsed on the runway at Orlando Executive Airport, according to officials.

An official with Orlando International Airport confirmed with Spectrum News 13 that the plane is wrecked on runway 7, which is closed. Runway 1331, which is next to runway 7, is also closed.

The pilot was not hurt and was the only person onboard, the official confirmed.

The Orlando Fire Department also stated that there was no fuel leak.