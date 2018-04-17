ORLANDO, Fla. — On April 25, 49 days before the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack, family members of the 49 will begin a campaign to spread acts of kindness around the world.

Bells to ring 49 times to honor Pulse victims

Event part of 'Acts of Love and Kindness' campaign

Coordinated by One Orlando Alliance

The “Acts of Love and Kindness” campaign includes encouraging churches, and other places of faith, around the world to toll a bell 49 times on June 12, 2018.

“There’s something about listening to those bells, it brings comfort and peace, but it also lets your know the gravity of the situation when you hear 49, just how many that is,” said Robin Maynard-Harris, a board member with One Orlando Alliance.



One Orlando Alliance is coordinating “49 Bells” with the support of parents like Mayra Alvear. Her daughter, Amanda, was among the 49 who died at Pulse.

“Try to heal, bringing everybody together to help us through this pain,” said Mayra Alvear, who lost her daughter Amanda in the attack.



Alvear says it gives her hope to see the response to the effort.



Before the campaign was launched Tuesday, more than 30 churches were already pledged to take part. This year’s goal is to have 449 churches toll their bells June 12. More than 300 churches in 9 different countries took part last year.

“We want people in central Florida to be inspired by the movement, but we want people all over to be inspired. We want people to know hate doesn’t win,” Maynard-Harris said. ​