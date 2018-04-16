ORLANDO, Fla. — The man who was convicted of beating his ex-girlfriend's daughter to death and dumping her body in the woods will find out if he will get life in prison or death.

Sentencing is expected for Sanel Saint Simon either on Monday or Tuesday.

Jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder and child abuse for killing 16-year-old Alexandria Chery.

She was last seen Monday, July 28, 2014, and her body was found Aug. 1, 2014, in a wooded area of Reunion, which is in Osceola County.

Investigators said Saint Simon planned to kill Chery days before her death and staged the scene to look like she had run away.

Saint Simon faced several charges, including first-degree capital murder.

That same jury will decide whether to recommend the death penalty or life in prison.